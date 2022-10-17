U.S. 50 through La Junta has been reopened after a structure fire in the town closed the roadway Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
As of around 1:55 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 50 were reported reopened by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The original closure was reported around 9:40 a.m. by CSP, with both eastbound and westbound directions were closed indefinitely due to fire activity.
Hwy 50 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time in La Junta for a building fire. Chief Davidson with LJFD will make a statement at 11am in the Safeway parking lot. #fire #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/Z7n9H4eb66— CSP La Junta&Lamar (@CSP_LaJunta) October 17, 2022
According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the fire was isolated to the longtime feed store WW Feed & Supply, located at 303 West First St. in La Junta. Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which was determined to have started inside the nearly 100-year-old building.