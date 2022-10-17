U.S. 50 through La Junta has been reopened after a structure fire in the town closed the roadway Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

As of around 1:55 p.m., the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 50 were reported reopened by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The original closure was reported around 9:40 a.m. by CSP, with both eastbound and westbound directions were closed indefinitely due to fire activity. 

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the fire was isolated to the longtime feed store WW Feed & Supply, located at 303 West First St. in La Junta. Fire crews are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire, which was determined to have started inside the nearly 100-year-old building.

