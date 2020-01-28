It’s the boulder seen ‘round the world. The “large boulder the size of a small boulder” that has the internet rolling in laughter.
“I expect to be the butt of many jokes for a while now,” Susan Lilly said.
Lilly is the Public Information Officer for the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, she sent a tweet from the agency’s account to warn motorists of a hazard in the eastbound lane of Highway 145.
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
What she meant to write was, “Large boulder the size of a small car” is blocking the road. Before she had time to even think about deleting it, Twitter was rolling over the error.
“I took a look and I said, ‘Uh oh. I made a mistake there,’” Lilly told CBS4. “Then I saw the numbers just going and going and going.”
Within a few hours, Lilly’s mistake was shared tens of thousands of times, liked by nearly more than 187,000 Twitter users – and the numbers keep climbing. Not to mention the several thousand comments from the confused but amused.
Read more here.