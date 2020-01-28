San Miguel Sheriff's Office boulder

Photo courtesy of San Miguel Sheriff's Office.

It’s the boulder seen ‘round the world. The “large boulder the size of a small boulder” that has the internet rolling in laughter.

“I expect to be the butt of many jokes for a while now,” Susan Lilly said.

Lilly is the Public Information Officer for the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, she sent a tweet from the agency’s account to warn motorists of a hazard in the eastbound lane of Highway 145.

What she meant to write was, “Large boulder the size of a small car” is blocking the road. Before she had time to even think about deleting it, Twitter was rolling over the error.

“I took a look and I said, ‘Uh oh. I made a mistake there,’” Lilly told CBS4. “Then I saw the numbers just going and going and going.”

Within a few hours, Lilly’s mistake was shared tens of thousands of times, liked by nearly more than 187,000 Twitter users – and the numbers keep climbing. Not to mention the several thousand comments from the confused but amused.

