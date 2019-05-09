Wildlife officials had their hands full on Wednesday with a cat in a tree.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says an adult mountain lion "picked a bad day" to run up a tree in a Cañon City neighborhood just south of the Arkansas River. The mountain lion was perched in a tree not far from homes.
Wildlife officials tranquilized the animal and Black Hill Energy provided a helping hand with a bucket truck to lower the cat down.
Unfortunately, the mountain lion awoke while it was being lowered. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting two officers were bitten before the wild animal was subdued. It had to be put in a bear trap before it was relocated.