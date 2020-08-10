Two wildfires on Colorado’s Western Slope -- the Pine Gulch and the 120 fires -- burned through mountains and brush Monday, threatening homes and causing I-70 near Glenwood Canyon to be shut down.
The Pine Gulch fire was sparked by lightning and reported about 5:15 p.m. July 31 in Garfield County, about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. That blaze grew to 29,425 acres as of Monday afternoon, according to an update from the Rocky Mountain incident management Team Black. The Pine Gulch Fire remains 7% contained, officials said.
According to the incident management team, 535 firefighters are battling the flames in rugged, mountainous areas of Horse Mountain and north to Kimball Mountain. Officials say one old, abandoned structure was consumed Sunday afternoon in the Kimball Creek drainage. No other damages have been reported.
In Garfield County, where the 120 Fire was burning, the Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents on Roan Creek, Clear Creek, Carr Creek and Brush Creek roads that remains in effect. An evacuation order issued Saturday remains active for residents along County Road 202.
The 120 fire, also called the Grizzly Creek fire, erupted Monday along the interstate near Glenwood Springs, about 85 miles east of Grand Junction. The brush fire reach 1,300 acres as of about 5:50 p.m. and led to the interstate being closed through Glenwood Canyon -- from mile marker 108 to 133, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Colorado State Patrol expects the closure to remain through Monday night. Officials recommend westbound travelers use U.S. 24 to U.S. 285 to Poncha Springs, where motorists can turn west on U.S. 50 to reach I-70 in Grand Junction. Eastbound travelers can use U.S. 50 to Poncha Springs, turn left onto U.S. 285 to U.S. 24, which reaches I-70 between Avon and Vail.
According to Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, many aircraft are needed to fight the Glenwood Canyon blaze. By Monday afternoon, two "very large air tankers, five large air tankers, five helicopters, two single engine air tanker planes, an air tactical aircraft & a Bravo unit" were deployed, the agency posted to Twitter.
As of Monday afternoon, no evacuations were ordered for the 120 fire, but Garfield Sheriff's Office warned residents to be vigilant if conditions change.
The Gazette's Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.