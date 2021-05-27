A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at a Colorado Springs intersection Thursday evening, police said.
Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to a call about a crash at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Templeton Gap Road, west of Palmer Park. When they arrived, they learned that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.
Police did not yet know what factors may have contributed to the crash. The department’s Major Crash Team has begun investigating the crash.
Officials said the eastbound lanes of Fillmore would be closed for several hours as investigators examined the scene and collected evidence.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.