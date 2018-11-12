Two teenagers have been arrested in the slaying of a 17-year-old boy last week in southeast Colorado Springs.
Luis Starkey was shot in the head about 9 p.m. Nov. 5 and was taken to a hospital but died the next day, police said. The crime occurred in the 4200 block of Deerfield Hills Road.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder, and a 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday on suspicion of unspecified crimes in Starkey's death, police said. Her arrest was made by the police Fugitive Unit.
Starkey died "surrounded by his family and friends," says a GoFundMe page created to raise money for a memorial service.
He "had a passion for boxing just like his dad," the page says. "He is survived by his adopted parents and biological family who loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. He was a great kid who had his whole life in front of him."
Starkey's homicide is among 31 reported this year in Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.