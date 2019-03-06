Two boys, ages 16 and 17, are accused of using cocaine at Atlas Preparatory High School during school hours, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers went to the Harrison School District 2 charter school at 1450 Academy Park Loop about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of drug distribution between students, police said. The investigation showed "multiple juveniles involved in the use of cocaine on school property during school hours."
The boys were arrested on suspicion of distributing a controlled substance, and "additional charges may be pending against other juveniles involved," police said.