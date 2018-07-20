A 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile male were arrested Thursday in a robbery of a Colorado Springs motel in February, Springs police said.
During the robbery at the Days Inn at 8350 Razorback Road on Feb. 16, police said either Joseph Cauley or the 16-year-old bashed the clerk in the head with a ceramic bowl. The other suspect jumped over the counter and demanded the keys to the cash drawer. Both fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police caught Cauley in the 2700 block of Ranch Circle near Union and Academy boulevards. The 16-year-old, who already was in jail, also was arrested Thursday in the motel robbery. The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, had been in two bank robberies, both on March 23 — American National Bank, 3755 Briargate Blvd., and TCF Bank, 3175 E. Platte Ave.