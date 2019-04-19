Two teenage boys were arrested this week after they allegedly shot at a Colorado Springs police officer in late March, police said Friday.
The boys, ages 14 and 15, were arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer.
Late March 26 and early March 27, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of East Fountain Boulevard and South Chelton Road, police said. While officers were checking the area, they heard a shot fired near East Fountain and South Murray boulevards.
When the officers arrived, they saw an SUV "driving erratically" and making "evasive maneuvers," police said.
Then an officer saw the SUV speeding toward him. As it passed the officer in his marked patrol car, the SUV swerved and a passenger shot at the officer.
The SUV sped away, and a shell casing was found in the area.