After an investigation by FBI agents in Cincinnati, five people have been indicted in a “prolific” drug ring that officials say moved $2.8 million through drug trafficking and money laundering.

Authorities told the Cincinnati Enquirer that two of the people indicted are Pueblo residents: Khlari Sirotkin, 36, and Kelly Stephens, 32. The other defendants are Sean Deaver, 36, of Nevada; Abby Jones, 37, of Nevada; and Sasha Sirotkin, 32, of California.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The federal indictment states the group began forming as early as 2013 and dealt drugs in dark web markets places with names like Silk Road, Empire, Dream, Sleep and Nightmare.

The group operated under the names PillCosby and Slanggang.

Read more at the Pueblo Chieftain