Colorado Springs Police are asking for help locating two people suspected of deliberately driving into a pedestrian in a grocery store parking lot Friday morning, then fleeing.
The pedestrian was seriously injured in the hit-and-run that happened around 10:30 a.m. outside outside the King Soopers at 3620 Austin Bluffs Parkway. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening, injuries.
Police said the suspects were driving a 1989 Gold Honda Accord with the Washington license plate AQW0346. The driver was described as a 30-year-old man, clean shaven, with blond hair. The passenger was described as a woman 20 to 30 years old with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.