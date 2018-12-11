The Glenwood Springs area was rattled early Tuesday by two small earthquakes, the U.S. Geological Service reported.
The earthquakes occurred at 3:02 a.m. and 4:13 a.m. The first was recorded 1.25 miles north-northeast of Glenwood Springs and measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. The second was 3.73 mi north-northwest of Glenwood Springs and measured a 3.6 on the Richter scale.
Thirty earthquakes have been detected in Colorado this year, the largest of which hit 4.1 on the Richter scale Aug. 24 28 miles northwest of Parachute.
Only five others, including those from Tuesday, have surpassed 3.0 on the Richter scale.
Colorado has recorded 525 earthquakes since 1973, most of them at 2 to 3.5 on the Richter scale, a USGS map shows.
On May 17, 1973, officials reported a 5.4 earthquake after an underground nuclear test about 36 miles northwest of Rifle.
The largest nonhuman- caused earthquake in that time was a 5.3 quake Aug. 23, 2011, near Trinidad.