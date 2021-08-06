Two victims were transported to the hospital following a shooting outside Coors Field Friday night.
Multiple shots were heard about 45 minutes after the Rockies game against the Miami Marlins ended around 9:30 p.m.
The incident occurred outside of Gate A, near the main parking lot. Denver police said officers responded to the area of Blake and 22nd streets.
At the time of the shooting, the stadium was empty except for employees and media members, who were told to remain inside until clear.
The stadium was already cleared at this point, but we could hear gunshots from the press box— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) August 7, 2021
As of 11:45 p.m Friday night, a suspect was not in custody and the investigation was ongoing, Denver police said.
The shooting follows a separate, triple shooting near Civic Center Park, which was reported around 8:30 p.m. Police said one person was killed a second person is in 'critical condition' and a third victim has non-life threatening injuries.