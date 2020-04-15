Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-car crash on Interstate 25, Colorado State Patrol said.
Both people were inside a 2004 Ford Taurus about 4:20 p.m. when it ran off the left side of a northbound exit ramp at mile marker 123, according to a news release.
The car drove up an embankment and stuck a guard rail before it came back down and to a stop on its tires along the exit ramp.
At least one of the people inside the car was ejected. Authorities have not confirmed who was driving at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at (719) 544-2424.