Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday evening following a possible DUI crash.
The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on S. Academy near Academy Park Loop on the southeast side of the city. The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene and had to extricate both people involved.
Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the two-vehicle crash. Southbound Academy was closed for more than five hours as police investigated. The intersection was back open at about 11 p.m.