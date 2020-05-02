Two fires that erupted Saturday morning in Colorado Springs are under investigation, police said.
Both fires took place in an unoccupied or abandoned structure with no injuries reported.
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to 555 Cougar Bluff Point near Broadmoor Bluffs on the city's south side to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department with an unoccupied structure "engulfed in flames," police said.
UPDATE- Cougar Bluff Pt fire- Fire is under control. CSFD investigators are on scene to determine cause of fire. 2 alarm fire. 57 FF’s were on scene. Footage courtesy of @AMR_Social as they arrived with our initial arriving companies. pic.twitter.com/EHgcZTAqB1— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 2, 2020
Gazette news partner KKTV said the third floor of the under-construction apartment complex was "fully engulfed" through the roof when crews arrived.
"The structure is new construction and therefore was unoccupied at the time of the fire," police said in a report. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."
The Police Department's explosive and arson units took over the investigation.
A few hours later, the Fire Department responded to another fire at an abandoned home on Iowa Avenue, just east of downtown Colorado Springs. KKTV said the fire was brought under control shortly after it was reported about 7 a.m. with no injuries.