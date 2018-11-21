Two robberies were reported in Colorado Springs Tuesday night, police said.
The first occurred about 4:30 p.m. at Taste of India Grocery, 4836 Flintridge Drive. Police said a man wearing a black hoodie, a black baseball hat and tan pants and armed with a handgun stole an unknown amount of cash and lottery tickets from the store and left before police arrived.
Three and a half hours later, a man donning a dark-colored hoodie with a handgun held up the Metro PCS at 3324 E. Fountain Blvd. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
Police did not say if they believe the two are connected.