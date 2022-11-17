Police lights traffic
Two possibly connected robberies were reported about 15 minutes apart in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday evening, according to the police blotter.

Around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 2700 block of South Academy Boulevard for a reported robbery. A suspect reportedly pulled up to the drive-through window and pointed a handgun at the employee while demanding money, police said.

The two reported robberies occurred roughly three miles apart, on South Academy Boulevard and on Janitell Road, in southeast Colorado Springs.

Just over 15 minutes later, a second robbery with similar circumstances was reported at a business in the 2700 block of Janitell Road, roughly 3 miles away from the first business.

Police did not say whether any cash was stolen from the businesses and did not confirm whether the two incidents were related. 

No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

