House fire at 1312 Hamstead Court

Firefighters respond Wednesday afternoon to a house fire at 1312 Hamstead Court on Colorado Springs' west side. (Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department/Twitter)

Firefighters battled a house fire in west Colorado Springs this afternoon that displaced two people and two dogs.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded just before 1:30 p.m. to a report of a blaze in a multistory home at 1312 Hamstead Court, near the Kissing Camels Golf Course and Garden of the Gods.

The accidental fire broke out in the home's attic after a "breach in the chimney flue," the department said in a tweet around 7 p.m.

All residents were safe, the department reported via Twitter just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come as they are known.

