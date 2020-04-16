Students in two Pikes Peak region school districts won’t return to classes this semester and will, instead, continue remote learning for the remainder of the academic year, parents were told Thursday.
School District 49, the region's third-largest public district with about 23,900 preschool through high school students, and Hanover School District 28, with a total enrollment of about 260, have canceled in-person learning. D-49 also called off all graduation ceremonies.
They are the first of the region’s 17 public school districts to cancel classes; others have said they are waiting for Gov. Jared Polis to update his executive order, which closed all public and private schools statewide through April 30.
D-49, east of Colorado Springs, decided not to reopen because of “the confidence we have in our E-Learning performance, compared to the absence of confidence we have that in-person learning will be an option this year,” said Chief Education Officer Peter Hilts. “We wanted to give our teachers and families clarity for planning and pacing for the rest of the year.”
In its resolution to cancel in-person instruction, Hanover D-28’s board cited the need to minimize exposure to COVID-19, prepare for summer school, give certainty to families and facilitate summer maintenance and cleaning.
D-49 has moved to complete electronic learning, Hilts said, distributing more than 3,000 Chromebooks and iPads to students in need of devices, as well as hundreds of hot spots for Wi-Fi connectivity.
Students as young as preschool are tuning into teachers delivering video lessons, receiving and returning assignments and participating in group chats at home, Hilts said.
Overall, daily attendance has been over 80%.
“We would not have chosen this experience, but in the midst of disruption, our community is showing great character and delivering what our students need most — a reason and a way to keep learning and growing,” Hilts said.
D-49 has been working on building an electronic-learning model for years, said district spokesman David Nancarrow. The district became the first in the region in 2017 to start using a remote platform during declared snow days for Falcon High School students.
Now, a cohort of teachers districtwide broadened the format for all grade levels, Nancarrow said, with flexibility built in for schools and students.
"Even electronically, it’s that personal contact piece that enables learning to take place,” he said.
D-49 will continue its three food distribution sites that have been handing out some 1,100 free to-go breakfast and lunch bags daily to students, Nancarrow said.
All D-49 events, including proms, recognition ceremonies and senior breakfasts, are being canceled or moved online to give virtual experiences, Hilts said.
“Schools are creating alternate activities using videoconferencing to maintain as much connection and celebration as we can,” he said.
D-49 is asking students, parents and staff for input about graduation.
“We want to get ideas on how we can still celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” Nancarrow said.
The district already is receiving a lot of feedback, Nancarrow said, and will continue to accept comments for another week before announcing a plan next month.
While a group known as Pikes Peak Area Superintendents decided collectively to close all schools starting March 16 due to coronavirus concerns, the decision to reopen is being made on districts' “individual community's specific circumstances,” said Superintendent Walt Cooper, who heads Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and is the group's chairman.
“A larger question, that we really can't answer yet, is what will be the guidelines and practices required if we are allowed to return at some point?” Cooper said. “If that happens, and once we know what the guidelines and requirements are, then we would be in a place to determine if returning is feasible.
“In other words, being allowed to return would be one thing, being able to feasibly pull it off given other restrictions that may be in place would be another.”