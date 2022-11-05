Two people were shot overnight at a hotel in Colorado Springs.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the Super 8 Hotel near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police told the Gazette's news partner 11 News at least one person was detained in connection to this shooting. Police did not release if the suspect and victims knew each other, or any details about what led up to the shooting.

