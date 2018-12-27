Editor's Note: Colorado State Patrol previously reported that only one person was killed in this crash. They later reported that two people were killed. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Colorado 105 east of Monument Thursday morning, Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash was reported about 11 a.m.
Colorado 105 between Furrow and Rollercoaster roads is closed in both directions, State Patrol said. There is no estimated time of reopening.
