Two men died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash early Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police. The accident occurred in the 3700 block of Carefree Circle North.
Police said vehicle was travelling west at an excessive rate of speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway before rolling multiple times.
The two occupants were ejected from the vehicle and treated on the scene before being transported to local hospitals. Both died from their injures.
The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Jesus Ponce-Torres and the passenger was 41-year-old Patrick Matthew Lloyd, according to police.
A house was damaged by debris from the crash.
Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors of the accident.