Three reports of shots fired overnight throughout Colorado Springs have left at least two people with non-life-threatening injuries, Colorado Springs police said.
An officer in the 700 block of North Nevada on an unrelated call for service heard a gunshot and screaming just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police. Several people ran out of a hotel room and the officer detained three of them, police said.
When additional officers responded to the area, they found a male with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Upon investigation, police found firearms and illegal drugs at the scene. One man received felony charges in this incident and another man was arrested on unrelated felony charges, police said.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Across town, police responded around 11 p.m. to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Halfturn Road.
When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the area and noted damage to one of the building’s front doors, police said.
No suspects or victims were contacted initially, but a short time later police received a call from a local hospital advising a male had arrived with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
The man was uncooperative and the extent of his involvement in the incident is unknown, police said.
Police responded to a third report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 7000 block of Heywood Court in northern Colorado Springs, where a homeowner reported seeing two young adult males in dark hoodies in his vehicle.
As the homeowner attempted to confront the suspects, one of them fired two shots at him, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate the suspects. No one was injured in the incident, police said.
Anyone with information about or video of this incident are asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.