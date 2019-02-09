A teenage boy was arrested after two people were hurt in a string of drive-by shootings late Friday in Colorado Springs, police said.
Police received multiple calls for shots being fired into houses and cars in southeast Colorado Springs about 11:30 p.m. Two people suffered minor injuries in two separate instances, police reports said.
Witnesses told police that they saw the gunshots come from a black pickup with an extended cab, a temporary tag and its back passenger window covered with plastic.
An officer spotted the truck in the 2500 block of South Chelton Road and spoke with the three juveniles inside. One, a teenage male, was taken into custody.