A woman and a man, both 36, were found dead along a service road in Divide Thursday night, authorities said.
After shots were heard about 10:30 p.m., deputies found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound along Forest Service Road 357, according to a news release from Teller County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after, deputies found a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound nearby, the release stated.
Sheriff's detectives and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the deaths. Lt. Wes Walter, a spokesman with the Teller County Sheriff's Office, declined to confirm the relationship between the two people.
Authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.