Several law enforcement agencies, including the Colorado Springs Police, arrested two people suspected of growing and selling black market marijuana Wednesday, according to a news release.
The Teller County Narcotics Team, the Las Animas Sheriff's Office, the DEA, the Colorado State Patrol, and the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted three property searches during the 14-hour investigation spanning from Colorado Springs to Divide and Las Animas County.
The two individuals arrested are thought to be part of a group involved with the cultivation and distribution of illegal marijuana. Other individuals are in custody on pending arrest warrants.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.