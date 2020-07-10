During a search of a home in Falcon related to a robbery, police found an illegal marijuana grow, firearms and narcotics violations, as well as a 2-year-old girl with burns on her leg from illegal fireworks on 4th of July.
Falcon's Property Crime Detectives unit and a tactical unit searched a home in the 3400 block of Ormes Way Thursday night in connection with a robbery of a Home Depot in the 7100 block of North Academy Blvd. June 20, in search of 21-year-old suspect James Whitmire.
Whitmire was not not inside the home and fled the state, according to police. However items stolen during the robbery were found inside the home, as well as over 40 marijuana plants and a shotgun.
Whitmire's father, James Morlan 49, was arrested during the search on suspicion of weapon and narcotics violations. Sarah Kampsen, 27, was also taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
The 2-year-old inside the home was identified as Whitmire's daughter. Police said the girl had severe burns on her legs due to illegal fireworks on the 4th of July.
The Department of Human Services took the child into custody in an ongoing child abuse investigation.
James Morlan is in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.