The Environmental Protection Agency has a catchy, albeit serious, slogan for ozone: "Good up high, bad nearby."
While the ozone layer in the Earth's stratosphere is vital to keeping UV radiation at bay, concentrations closer to the Earth surface can be detrimental.
In the past week, El Paso County has received two Ozone Action Day Alerts from the Department of Public Health and Environment, and at least two others in the past month. The alerts are sent out when the air quality index reaches unhealthy ranges, said Samantha Bailey, an environmental planner with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
If ozone levels continue to worsen, there’s a possibility that vehicle emissions testing could return to El Paso County.
To avoid that, the state tries to mitigate ozone levels with a combination of emission regulations and the public's help. That's what the goal is with Ozone Action Day Alerts, said Marla Luckey, an environmental health program manager at El Paso County's Department of Health and Environment.
Ozone formation comes from a combination of oxides of nitrogen and volatile organic compounds, such as car emissions, oil and gas activities, and wildfires, said Olivia Clifton, with the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Colorado's meteorological conditions are leading to more ozone buildup over time and summer's heat makes it worse.
Unfortunately, there's no simple answer.
"Managing our air quality is complex; it’s difficult to measure, there are a variety of different pollutants and they are all caused by many different factors, and some of these factors are out of our control," wrote Bailey. "For instance, ozone is significantly impacted by weather; wildfires also have a major impact. For what we can control, part of it represents a shift in our habits and behavior. A lot of individual measures that involve reducing air pollution require lifestyle changes."
Poor air quality isn’t just unhealthy, it’s also expensive. The National Center for Atmospheric Research reported that more than 110,000 people die annually due to outdoor air pollution in the U.S. The organization also stated that disease, missed work and damage to crops and forests costs the country nearly $150 billion.
Colorado's geography and wind patterns provide the perfect conditions for harmful ozone levels. The mountains keep warm air and toxins locked in, while the winds keep emissions from being flushed out, said Clifton.
The Pikes Peak region has two air quality monitors that track ozone data: Manitou Springs and the Air Force Academy. On Thursday, the day after an Ozone Action Day Alert went out, data from the Air Force Academy showed a steep rise in ozone concentrations that reached nearly 80 parts per billion, well above federal standards.
Rain and cool winds later that day helped sweep some of that ozone out just after noon.
In the past decade, Colorado Springs ozone concentration levels have mostly remained above federal standards, with a slight decrease in recent years. However, the city is still tackling carbon monoxide levels, the only air pollutant for which it is currently out of compliance.
High concentrations of carbon monoxide generally occur in areas with heavy traffic congestion, the state's 2017 air quality report reads. "In Colorado, peak carbon monoxide concentrations typically occur during the colder months of the year when CO automotive emissions are highest and nighttime temperature inversions are more frequent."
Any area that doesn't meet the federal air quality standards gets classified as nonattainment. The last time Colorado Springs went into nonattainment for carbon monoxide was in the late 1970s, and then went into maintenance in 1999. The consequences, though, remain unclear because the EPA has avoided taking action.
The EPA has nine Colorado counties listed under nonattainment for all criteria pollutants, all of which were effected by the Ozone Action Day alerts in the past week. The only county that was included in those alerts but missing from the EPA's nonattainment list was El Paso County.
In 2015, Colorado published a list of concerns over the EPA's revised standards, declaring the state was suffering from an unfair disadvantage: winds bringing air pollutants over from China.
The EPA has delayed designating nonattainment areas for the 2015 standard, giving Colorado, which is already well behind a 2008 standard, more time to get a plan in order.