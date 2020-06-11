Two red-light cameras will be turned on at Colorado Springs intersections Friday, with a 30-day warning period in place for motorists who fail to stop at traffic lights, police said.
The city's fifth and sixth red-light cameras will be installed at Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik. The cameras are the latest installments in the city’s safety measures aimed at reducing a record number of traffic deaths last year.
Drivers caught on camera running red lights at those intersections will be issued a warning by mail. Beginning July 11, a $75 citation will be issued.
The other red-light cameras were installed at the eastbound approach to East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road, the westbound approach to Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard, the northbound approach to Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and the northbound approach to North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. Each intersection is marked to warn motorists the cameras are present and live, the release stated.
This year, 15 people have died in traffic crashes in Colorado Springs. Last year saw a record of 48 traffic-related fatalities.