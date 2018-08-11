Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes less than a half mile from each other Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing Colorado Springs’ traffic fatalities this year to 30.
Last year, when Colorado Springs saw a record 39 traffic fatalities, there were 22 deaths at this time.
The first of the two crashes was just before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of North Academy Boulevard between Village Road South and Rebecca Lane. A motorcyclist was driving north when she lost control and was thrown off her bike. She was not wearing a helmet and died in the crash, police said.
Speed is not considered a factor in the crash.
The second crash happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday on North Academy Boulevard at Village Road South. A motorcyclist was driving at “an extremely high rate of speed” north on Academy when he crashed into a SUV that was turning left onto Village Road, police said. He was killed in the crash.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Black did not know whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
The motorcyclists’ names have not been released.