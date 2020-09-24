Two red light cameras will go live Friday, increasing Colorado Springs’ intersections with red light cameras to 10.
The new cameras are at the westbound approach of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, and the westbound approach and right turn lane at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard, Colorado Springs police said in a news release Thursday.
The red light camera program is a component of the department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve safety, police said. Its goal is to “protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.”
As with the earlier cameras installed, there will be a grace period for drivers caught running a red light at the new intersections. For the next 30 days beginning Friday, red-light runners will receive a written warning by mail, instead of a ticket, according to the release.
After that, drivers entering the intersections after the light has turned red will receive a $75 citation, police said.
Violations will be issued after police confirm a violation has occurred, the release states.
Colorado Springs' other intersections with red light cameras are at the eastbound approach of East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road; the westbound approach of Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard; the northbound approach of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle; the northbound approach of North Academy Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard; the eastbound approach and the left turn lane, eastbound to northbound, of Lake Avenue at East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard; the northbound approach and the left turn lane, northbound to westbound, of Airport Road at South Academy Boulevard; the westbound approach and left turn lane of East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard; and the eastbound approach of East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive.