Two additional bus drivers for Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s fixed route contractor have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the number of infected drivers to seven, according to a news release.
The drivers have not been to work since Nov. 3, the release stated.
Nearly 30 drivers have had to self-isolate either because of positive tests or because they may have been exposed to the affected employees, according to the company.
The bus service has been forced to cut back route schedules because of a lack of available drivers, the release stated.
“All Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening with products approved by the EPA for coronavirus disinfecting,” read a statement from the company. “Bus drivers and passengers are required to wear masks and teams are spraying seats, steering wheels, handles, buckles, stop request pull cords and other high-touch areas throughout the day.”
New route information, including days, times, and routes of confirmed positive bus drivers can be found at mmtransit.com or by calling 385-7433.