The Colorado Bureau of Investigation made two more arrests in connection to human remains found in the San Luis Valley last November, bringing the number of people suspected to be involved in the grisly murders to four.
CBI officials reported Tuesday that CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, and Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, were arrested Monday in Alamosa.
Baroz faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the November death of Myron Martinez of Del Norte. Dominguez is accused of tampering with deceased human remains, accessory to first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, also in connection with Martinez’s killing. Baroz is being held on a $250,000 bond and Dominguez on a $100,000 bond in the Alamosa County Detention Center.
Martinez went missing Nov. 6 and would have turned 38 on Nov. 15. His family has said they had not seen him since October.
Baroz is the brother of Adre “Psycho” Baroz, 26, who the CBI reported is now facing four new criminal charges: two for first-degree murder and body tampering in the death of Martinez and two for first-degree murder and body tampering in the death of Shayla Hammel, 34. Adre Baroz had nine previous charges, including first-degree murder and kidnapping, most of them related to the slaying of a third person, 19-year-old Selena Esquibel.
Hammel, of Saguache, went missing the day after Thanksgiving. The remains of Martinez, Hammel and Esquibel were discovered by multiple law enforcement agencies in November on two properties in Conejos County on the border with New Mexico.
Most of the information about Esquibel’s death came from a confidential informant, who told law enforcement she was hit on the head with a gun, kidnapped, shot and then left in a hole on one of the two properties, records show. Esquibel’s mother reported her missing Sept. 3.
Esquibel’s remains have not been identified, but the CBI has established the identities of Martinez and Hammel.
A fourth man, Francesco “Poncho” Ramirez, 38, was arrested in Pueblo Dec. 11 on federal weapons charges. Federal agents said they suspect Ramirez was involved in the San Luis Valley deaths but he has not been charged.
Adre Baroz was taken into custody on Nov. 19 in Gallup, New Mexico, after a manhunt that lasted several days. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Alamosa County Court.