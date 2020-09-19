Two men who failed to register as sex offenders in El Paso County were recently arrested in Kentucky.
The two are also persons of interest in the case of a missing woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky. Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson were booked on Sept. 17 and are currently being held without bond. It isn’t clear how authorities were able to track them down.
The case of a missing person they could be tied to is the 2016 disappearance of Lori Feltz, 58, in Nicholas County, Kentucky. Feltz went for a short walk the day after Christmas in 2016. She never made it to her destination.
Her family says she is mentally challenged and takes medicine daily for seizures. According to court documents, a huge search party was launched after Feltz went missing, and during that search, a Kentucky deputy said he found Camous and Peterson in a shack on a neighboring property. He did not realize they were wanted for failing to register. When the police came back with a search warrant, the men were gone.