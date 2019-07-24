Colorado Springs police found two suspected robbers in Memorial Park — one in a tree and the other emerging from Prospect Lake — shortly after responding to a armed robbery at a nearby 7-Eleven early Tuesday.
About 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, two men threatened a clerk with a handgun and took cigarettes and cash from the 7-Eleven, 331 South Hancock Ave., police said. Officers arrested Jacob Edwards, 19, and Jaron Jones, 18, in Memorial Park about 2:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Officers set up a perimeter around Memorial Park, which is next to the convenience store. Police did not say how they knew the suspected robbers had fled into the park.
With the assistance of a police dog, officers found one of the men in a tree. Then the second man was spotted walking out of Prospect Lake.
Jones also is suspected in the May 27 robbery of a 7-Eleven on South 8th Street, in which he allegedly sprayed a clerk with pepper spray and stole cigarettes, police said.
