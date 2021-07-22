Two men stabbed each other after an altercation broke out near the Citadel Mall on Wednesday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police responded to a call in the 3600 block of Citadel Drive North where two men who knew each other stabbed one another after a verbal altercation turned physical, officers said.
Both men suffered serious injuries and emergency responders took them to nearby hospitals, police said.
Police did not make any arrests at the time of the incident, officers said.