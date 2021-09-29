Pueblo police are searching for suspects involved in a double shooting in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.
A Pueblo police officer found a man lying face-down on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue just after noon Wednesday, police said. The man had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.
During this time a second man, who also suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to the a hospital by a citizen. He is in critical condition, police said.
Officers attempted to arrest possible suspects from the shooting, at first pursing them in a vehicle. The suspects eventually fled on foot and police were unable to locate and apprehend them.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call 719-553-2502 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).