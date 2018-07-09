Two men robbed a Walgreens in east Colorado Springs early Monday.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm at 12:46 a.m. coming from the Walgreens at 350 North Union Boulevard after two men used crowbars to force their way through the front door of the store, police said.
The suspects targeted the pharmacy, making off with an unknown amount of prescription drugs before leaving through a back entrance, police said.
Officers were unable to located the suspects who they say were wearing dark hoodies, dark pants, gloves and masks.