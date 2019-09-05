Two fugitives, who are wanted in El Paso County for failing to register as sex offenders, are now being sought in the disappearance of a 58-year-old Kentucky woman, court documents show.
Federal investigators are looking for Brendan Camous, 26, and Clinton Peterson, 28, who they believe were living in Kentucky when Lori Feltz went missing Dec. 26, 2016. Their current whereabouts are unknown, though they last registered their address in Colorado Springs several years ago, court documents show. The duo also has ties to Peyton, but law enforcement was unsuccessful in locating them there in 2018.
Feltz, who had mental disabilities due to a car accident, was last seen outside her family's home, said her sister, Melissa Heinz.
When a search party scoured the area to look for Feltz, a Kentucky deputy encountered Camous and Peterson in a nearby shack owned by Peterson’s mother but didn’t know they were fugitives, court documents show. Authorities couldn’t find them when they returned several months later but believed they were in the area.
In a March 2019 interview, a woman told a U.S. Marshal that the two men saw a body with its head bashed in on the farm they were living on, near Feltz’s home. They did not call police, and the body was not recovered.
Search warrants were issued for the men in February 2015 after they failed to register, despite a law that requires them to do so each time they move. They both are listed among the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s top 100 most wanted sex offenders.
According to court documents, Camous was convicted in 2014 of sexual assault on a child under 13 in El Paso County. He faces charges for violating his probation in connection to that crime, as well as a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender in Colorado.
A year earlier, Peterson was convicted of sexual assault on a child under 13 in El Paso County. At the time, he was on supervision for previous charges, including illegally possessing a weapon and vehicular assault while driving under the influence.
Camous is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police describe Peterson as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and red hair.
Anyone with information can call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-2000.