An August shooting at The New Havana bar and restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs stemmed from a confrontation over an accident in the parking lot, according to an affidavit.

Oscar Yamil Palomares Jovet and Jose Noriega DeMarco are accused of shooting Juan Gutierrez outside The New Havana in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21, according to the affidavit.

The incident began just after 2 a.m. as DeMarco, 28, and his girlfriend were attempting to leave The New Havana and a black BMW driven by Gutierrez reversed into the front of DeMarco's car, the affidavit said.

DeMarco positioned his car to block Gutierrez from leaving and then he and his girlfriend confronted Gutierrez, 21, who was driving "recklessly" in the parking lot, according to a statement by DeMarco.

While out of the car, DeMarco's girlfriend claimed she was hit in the hip by Gutierrez's car, and shortly after DeMarco and Jovet, 30, a friend who had been at The New Havana with him, shot at Gutierrez, the affidavit said.

A friend of Gutierrez's who had been at the bar with him said he witnessed the two men, later confirmed to be Jovet and DeMarco, "empty the clip" at Gutierrez.

DeMarco was detained by a security guard at the scene while Jovet left the scene, according to the affidavit. During an interview with detectives after the incident, summarized within the affidavit, DeMarco said he fired into the vehicle of Gutierrez three times because "he felt in fear for his life as well as (his girlfriend's life)."

However, a security guard who was a witness to the crime told police Gutierrez was unarmed and attempting to flee the area, according to the affidavit.

DeMarco's girlfriend told police her boyfriend "always carries a gun in case of incidents and was also drinking during the evening," the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Gutierrez sustained injuries considered to be serious as they resulted in a "substantial risk of death." The injuries suffered by DeMarco's girlfriend when she was hit by the car were considered not to be "serious bodily injury."

The specifics of both injuries were redacted from the affidavit.

When Gutierrez was released from the hospital on Sept. 2 he told detectives he could not recall any details of the incident except for leaving New Havana, according to the affidavit.

The Aug. 21 shooting at The New Havana was the second shooting there that weekend. At around 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 37-year-old Glenn Fruster was shot and killed outside bar and restaurant.

Carnel Davis, 41, was arrested in the shooting and faces first-degree murder charges in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court.

Jovet and DeMarco are both facing first-degree attempted murder charges in the Aug. 21 shooting. Attempted first-degree murder is a class 2 felony and carries a prison sentence of 16 to 48 years when serious bodily injury comes as a result, according to Colorado statutes.

According to court records, Jovet was arrested on Sept. 13 and was released shortly after when he posted a $50,000 bond. Court records show that a warrant remains active for DeMarco.

Jovet is scheduled to make his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Sept. 22. There are no court dates scheduled for DeMarco.