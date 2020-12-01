Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a slew of crimes after a shooting at a Hanover party sent six people to the hospital in late August.
El Paso County sheriff’s investigators arrested 22-year-old Alejandro Barcelo on Nov. 25 on four counts of criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, four counts of assault in the first degree, four counts of illegal discharge of a firearm and four counts of prohibited use of a weapon. Deputies also arrested 28-year-old Jontrell Lockett on Nov. 9 on suspicion of assault in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm and prohibited use of a weapon.
Barcelo was released from the El Paso County jail on a $25,000 bond. Lockett was also released on a $25,000 bond
Three victims were rushed to a Colorado Springs hospital and another three were taken to a Pueblo hospital, including a boy and girl, from a “compound” on Longhorn Point, near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, in southern El Paso County on Aug. 23. After further investigation, deputies determined there were four victims with gunshot wounds and they are all in various stages of recovery.