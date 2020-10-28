Two Denver men were arrested on suspicion of robbing four Colorado Springs banks over the past month, police said.
Keith Frey, 35, and Derek Rouse, 31, were suspected of robbing four of 10 Colorado Springs banks robbed since Oct. 8, police said.
Frey and Rouse were arrested on Oct. 20 on suspicion of robbing the TCF Bank on North Union Boulevard and the First Bank on West Garden of the Gods Road, police said.
Frey was suspected of robbing the First Bank on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Rouse was suspected of robbing the Chase Bank on Centennial Boulevard, police said.
Rouse, who has a criminal record with drugs and burglary, is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $150,000 bond.