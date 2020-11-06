Two men were arrested for possessing child porn in separate cases this week, Colorado Springs police said.
Matthew Wissing, 31, faces charges for sexual exploitation of a child following his arrest Tuesday, police said. Wissing was reportedly arrested on similar charges in August.
Police executed a search warrant Thursday on 28-year-old Peyman Babaei at a home in the 6200 block of La Plata Peak Drive. They found enough evidence to arrest Babaei for sexually exploiting children.
No additional information was immediately available.