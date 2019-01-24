Two men have been arrested this week in a raid on a suspected illegal marijuana grow and identity fraud operation in eastern El Paso County, Colorado Springs police said.
Juan Borrego, 58, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of three felonies: cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants, selling a controlled substance as a substantial portion of his income and identity theft, court records show. Emir Elias, 27, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of cultivation of more than 30 marijuana plants.
Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division detectives and Sheriff's Office deputies went to a home in the 18000 block of Hanover Road about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and seized 88 flowering marijuana plants, police said.
While searching the property, detectives found evidence that led them to search another home in the Midway area, police said. While searching that home, detectives also found evidence that one of the suspects had been using skimmers to steal personal information.
The stolen financial information allegedly was used to create fake gift cards and credit cards, police said. The suspect had "a large amount" of fake cards and skimming equipment.
Borrego and Elias remained in El Paso County jail Thursday on $50,000 and $2,000 bonds, respectively.