Two men were jailed Tuesday in a string of six bank robberies across Colorado Springs, police announced Thursday.
Allen Vigil, 32, and Robert Maestas, 49, are being held in the El Paso County jail.
They're accused of robbing Pikes Peak National Bank at 2401 W. Colorado Ave. in August. Investigators suspect the men later held up three U.S. Bank locations, a TCF Bank and an Academy Bank over a four-week span in November and early December.
Vigil has several convictions, including for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, court records show. Nearly two years ago, Maestas pleaded guilty to assault, records show.