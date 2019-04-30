Two men were arrested in a road-rage shooting Monday in Old Colorado City, police said.
A man told police he had been in a road-rage incident on West Colorado Avenue with the driver and passenger of another vehicle that followed him to the 500 block of South 31st Street. Then the passenger opened fire on his vehicle, police said.
The victim had the other vehicle's license plate number, and an officer spotted it driving into a business parking lot on Eighth Street, police said.
Arrested were August Celadon, 21, and Brendan Seemann, 19, who had gone into a nearby business.
Officers said they found "evidence of firearm usage" but no gun in the vehicle. Two guns, including one suspected of being used during the road-rage incident, later were found at the home of one of the suspects.