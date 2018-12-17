A father and son have been arrested in a Friday shootout that killed Brandon Coffin, 28, of Peyton and injured three others, including Brandon's younger brother.
Tony Ray Lawson, 49, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and assault, and Zachary Michael Lawson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, records show. The men were arrested Saturday.
The father was in El Paso County jail Monday without bond; his son had bonded out.
Records detailing the men's involvement were sealed.
The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Geiger Court. The three wounded people were hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.
Coffin's sister, Alexis Coffin, said the family did not want to comment on his death, but a GoFundMe account she created and gave The Gazette permission to share said another brother was wounded in the shooting.
The brothers "were out having a good night when it took a turn for the worst," Alexis wrote. "Both brothers were shot and one didn't make it."
Alexis said her youngest brother was shot in the leg, nearly missing his groin. That brother's friend also was shot and remains hospitalized with "no feeling in his hand," she said.
A friend of Coffin's was shot in the hip, and the bullet has not been removed, Alexis said.
Coffin, one of four siblings, worked as a mechanic at the Walmart in Falcon, she said. He "had his whole life ahead of him," and had recently told her he was the happiest he's been in 28 years.
She described Coffin as an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hiking, fishing and working on cars.
"We need all the support and prayers and help we can get," she wrote on the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $1,300 by Monday afternoon. "Parents never plan to bury their own children."
The area where Coffin was killed is known for drag racing, and police said a crowd was gathered at the time of the shooting. They have not said whether racing was a factor.
Coffin's death is the 36th homicide this year in Colorado Springs, compared with 31 at this time last year.
The Gazette's Ellie Mulder contributed to this story.