A father and son have been arrested in a Friday shootout that killed Brandon Coffin, 28, of Peyton and injured three others, court records show.
Tony Ray Lawson, 49, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and assault, and Zachary Michael Lawson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, records show. The men were arrested Saturday.
The father was in El Paso County jail Monday without bond; his son had bonded out.
Records detailing the men's involvement were sealed.
The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Geiger Court. The three wounded people were hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.
The area is known for drag racing, and police said a large crowd was gathered at the time of the shooting. They have not said whether racing was a factor.
Coffin's death is the 36th homicide this year in Colorado Springs, compared with 31 at this time last year.
Gazette reporters Ellie Mulder and Kaitlin Durbin contributed to this report.