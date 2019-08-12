Two men arrested in Colorado Springs on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder
Two men were arrested early Monday after a third person reportedly overheard them planning to sexually assault and murder him or her in the 1200 block of Potter Drive.
The prospective victim managed to get inside a bedroom, lock the door and call police about 2 a.m.
Hugo Mendoza Hernandez, 31, and Easebio Melandres Agustin, 32, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit sexual assault and conspiracy to commit murder.
When police arrived at the front door, one suspect tried to leave out a back window but saw an officer and retreated back inside.
Police said they found two weapons in the house and other evidence of the alleged conspiracies.
The would-be victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Jessica is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. She is a Colorado native who is currently a student at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
